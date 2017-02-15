Girls 46th District Tournament Preview

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

Postseason basketball is right around the corner for the 46th district. The Mercer Lady Titans, Burgin Lady Bulldogs, East Jessamine Lady Jaguars and the West Jessamine Lady Colts will battle it out for the district crown.

The tournament will be held at East Jessamine High School with the first games beginning on Monday, Feb. 20.

The first matchup will feature the number one seed Lady Titans against the number four seed Burgin Lady Bulldogs on Monday at 6 p.m.

The Lady Bulldogs, led by Coach Chad Terrell, have struggled this season due to inexperience and youth. Led by juniors Miranda Hungate, Autumn Ransdell and Summer Mullins, the Lady Bulldogs look to upset the Lady Titans in a David versus Goliath matchup. The Lady Bulldogs can make some noise in a few years when their players gain more experience, but this season won’t be the one.

Boys 46th District Tournament Preview

The Mercer County Titans are looking for their third straight district championship with East Jessamine, West Jessamine and Burgin looking to end that streak this year.

Like the girls’ tournament, the boys’ tournament will also be held at East Jessamine High School with the first games set for Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The first matchup of the night pins number one seed Mercer against number four seed Burgin, with tip-off set for 6 p.m.

The Titans, led by junior Trevon Faulkner, have shown glimpses this season of a team that is destined to make a deep run in the Sweet 16. Junior Gunnar Gillis has been a surprise transfer this season from Anderson County. Gillis has provided strong post play along with mid-range shooting and has helped take the load on nights where Faulkner has struggled or has been double-teamed.