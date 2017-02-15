Titans hang on against Panthers

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The last few games of the season are always important heading into postseason play. For the Mercer County Titans, Friday night’s 76-70 victory over Frankfort (8-18) was a great confidence booster heading into district play starting on Feb. 21.

It was a close game throughout and midway through the second half, it looked like Frankfort would pull off the upset, but the play of junior Trevon Faulkner and senior Rhyan Lanham would prevent that from happening.

