Playground Build Set for March 24-26

Last year the community of Mercer County came together and rallied around the Claycomb family when they announced plans to build a special needs park.

Through the Kendyl and Friends Playground Fund the family and members of the community helped to raise over $250,000 to bring the playground to Anderson-Dean Community Park.

“I am so thankful for the community involvement with Kendyl and Friends Playground. To see such a small town make such a powerful impact is absolutely amazing,” said Crimson Claycomb, mother of Kendyl, who was the inspiration for the playground.

Now that the playground is funded, the next step is the build, which will happen in stages. And, with the unpredictable weather in Kentucky, the timeline is somewhat up in the air.

