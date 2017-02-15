Mercer Health Department To Host Smoking Cessation Program

Starting Tuesday Feb. 21, the Mercer County Health Department will be hosting, “Freedom From Smoking,” a 7-week program aimed to help smokers quit.

The sessions will be offered twice a day, on Tuesdays, from 10-11 a.m. and again from 5-6 p.m.

Emily Steer, tobacco prevention and cessation speciliast and community health educator at the Health Department will be leading the classes. “I probably get one call every day from someone who is trying to quit smoking or needs help with how to quit.”

“Most adult smokers want to quit, they know they need to and know they are better off but the addiction is too strong to do on your own.”

The class will teach attendees lifestyle changes that can make quitting easier, options for medicine that will help with cravings and how to prevent relapse.

To sign up for the classes, call Steer at the Mercer County Health Department at 734-4522 ext. 147.

