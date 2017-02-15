Harrodsburg Still Waiting for Alcohol Revenues

It’s been nearly a year since Harrodsburg voters chose to expand alcohol sales, but city officials are still waiting for the revenue to start pouring in.

On Feb. 23, 2016, the voters chose, 776 to 497, to go wet. But city officials still can’t estimate the true earning power of alcohol.

The City of Harrodsburg has collected approximately $55,000 since going wet on May 2, 2016, but officials say it’s still too soon to say how much the government could ultimately earn from alcohol sales.

“I consider it still in the early stages because we haven’t hit a full year yet,” said ABC Administrator Rebecca McKinney.

