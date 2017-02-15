Collier Retires After 25 Years at Burgin

Martha Collier is retiring as superintendent of Burgin Independent Schools.

Collier’s retirement was announced at the Burgin Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Chairman Bob Clark read Collier’s retirement letter for the board.

“I almost don’t want to accept it,” Clark said, “but I’m happy for you.”

Collier has been in education for 34 years, and has served Burgin as a teacher, principal and superintendent. She started her career at Burgin as an elementary teacher in 1990. Her children attended Burgin and her oldest son graduated in 1997.

Board member Donna Major said Collier was her daughter’s favorite teacher.

In 2000, Collier returned to Burgin as principal. She was named superintendent in 2014. During her time, Burgin has gone tobacco free; entered an ambitious partnership with the Kentucky School for the Deaf, Danville Independent, Bluegrass Community and Technical College and Kentucky Utilities to offer student expanded career pathways; entered a partnership with the Wilderness Trace YMCA to offer after school and summer classes and been named a district of distinction by the Kentucky Department of Education.

