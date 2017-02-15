Bulldogs fall flat on senior night

Jared Holt

Herald Staff

jholt@harrodsburgherald.com

It’s always disappointing when a team has a winning streak snapped, it’s even more disappointing when it’s snapped on senior night. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened for the Bulldogs Friday, Feb. 10, against the Wildcats of Lynn Camp.

After defeating their last five opponents by an average of 30 points, the Bulldogs were caught off guard by the scoring capabilities of Lynn Camp.

