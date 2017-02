Vince Alfred “Al” Wooldridge, 88, of Harrodsburg, husband of Elaine Holyak Wooldridge, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Willows in Harrodsburg.

Born Jan. 27, 1929, in Anawalt, W.Va., he was the son of the late Coy Thomas and Betty Blevins Wooldridge.

He was the former owner-operator of Speed Queen Laundromat and was a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church.