Robert E. Phillips, 73, of Harrodsburg, husband of Patricia Faye Smith Phillips, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at his home.

Born Oct. 4, 1943, in Lincoln Co., he was the son of the late Joe Mack and Mattie Pearl (Hale) Phillips.

He was the retired owner of Rob’s Car Care, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, and was a member of the Harrodsburg United Methodist Church.