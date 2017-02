Peggy Sue Barnes, 81, of Harrodsburg, wife of David Barnes, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at her home.

Born Oct. 24, 1935, in Irvine, she was the daughter of the late William Henry and Mary Jane Hounschell Doutaz.

She was a graduate of Lafayette High School, attended the University of Kentucky, was a former employee of St. Joseph Hospital and was a member of the Hill-N-Dale Christian Church.