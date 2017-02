Mitchell Burns, 89, of Mackville, husband of Dotty Shewmaker Burns, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at the Baptist Health Lexington.

Born Sept. 30, 1927, in Washington County, he was the son of the late Reco and Lillie Warner Burns.

He was a 1946 graduate of Mackville High School, was a retired procurement manager for Armour Foods/ConAgra, was a former farmer in the Cardwell Community of Washington County and was a member of the Mackville Baptist Church.