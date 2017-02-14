Mary Burton, 94, of Harrodsburg, widow of Hunter Burton, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at the Willows in Harrodsburg.

Born March 6, 1922, in Bath County, she was the daughter of the late Noah and Estella Corbin Smith.

She owned and operated the Harrodsburg Dish Barn, served on the Harrodsburg Board of Education, served on the Haggin Memorial Hospital Board, was a Mercer County Extension Agent, was a member of the Harrodsburg Christian Church and a member of the Progressive Homemakers Club.