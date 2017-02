Kenneth G. Hurst, 82, widower of the late Betty D. Hurst, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at his home.

He was born June 1, 1934, in Washington County, he was the son of the late Brack and Mayme Hendron Hurst.

Mr. Hurst was retired from Abbott Laboratories where he worked as a pharmaceutical sales rep. He also served as an elder and sang in the Glory Boys Quartet at the Hill-n-Dale Christian Church. He was also an avid golfer.