James Edward “Jim” Hawthorne, 91, of Harrodsburg, widower of Nancy Robinson Hawthorne, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Virgil and Lydia Martin Hawthorne Case.

He was a member, Deacon, and former Trustee at Mt. Freedom Baptist Church, member of Emulation Masonic Lodge #688, farmer, retired from Square D after 25 years of service and served in the U.S. Army during WWII.