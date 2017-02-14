Donald Kirkland, 89, of Campbellsville, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Louisville.

Born Dec. 7, 1927, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Clarence Kirkland and Josie Lou Devine Kirkland.

He was of the Baptist faith. He was a veteran, having served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He was the retired manager, worldwide for Ingersoll Rand.

He united in marriage to Anne Kurtz Jan. 24, 1946. She preceded him in death Dec. 3, 1999.

He was a Silver Life Master Bridge Player and an active member of the Campbellsville Bridge Club.