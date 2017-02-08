Titans Handle Braves’ Aggressive Play

For what looked like a game that would go down to the wire, the Titans were able to prevail with some aggressive play to take down Grant County (13-10) 85-67 on Saturday night.

“We had talked about being able to handle success coming off a big win,” said Coach Kurt Young, “we had some lighter practices getting into our postseason mode, but you have to give Grant County a lot of credit.”

Young talked about how disciplined and physical the Braves were and that is how he wants his team to play heading into postseason play.

