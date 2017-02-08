Norfolk Southern to Replace Railroad Crossings Next Week

Norfolk Southern will begin replacing train crossings on county roads next week.

The track gang will start work on Wednesday, Feb. 15, according to Kyle H. Moore, assistant track supervisor at Norfolk Southern.

Moore said motorists could expect each crossing to be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the listed work day.

According to Moore, here’s Norfolk Southern’s current schedule for road closings:

• Closed Wednesday, Feb. 15: Faulkner Road

• Closed Tuesday, Feb. 21: Bellows Mill Road

• Closed Wednesday, Feb. 22, open Thursday, Feb. 23: Marimon Ave, East Office Street, Broadway, Greenville Street, North Main Street and Chiles Street

• Closed: Thursday, Feb. 23: West Lane and Cornishvillle Road

“As always the time and days are fluid,” Moore said.

The road crossings at Lexington Ave/U.S. 68 and College Street/U.S. 127 will remain open while the gang is working.

The closings are part of Norfolk Southern’s plan to replace every train crossing in Mercer County this year.