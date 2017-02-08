Lady Titans bash Lady Camels: Lake Scores 1,000th Point Against Campbell County

It was a special night for one Mercer Lady Titan as junior Faith Lake scored her 1,000th point in her career and finished with a double-double (13 points and 10 rebounds) in a 85-61 win over Campbell County (16-7).

Coach Chris Souder praised Lake’s work ethic throughout her career. “It just shows how hard she has worked,” said Souder. “She’s a very quiet kid but she works really hard and her best days are certainly ahead of her.”

