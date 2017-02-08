Lady Bulldogs Can’t Get Win Against Central

It was another tough night for the Burgin Lady Bulldogs as they dropped their 11th straight game to visiting McCreary Central (5-19) with a final score of 54-11.

Junior Summer Mullins scored five points and junior Miranda Hungate scored six points to round out the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs.

It has been a tough season so far for Coach Chad Terrell’s team as they look to end the season on a high note as they have three games left before the district tournament begins.

Terrell talked about how he needs to get better in order for his team to get better.

“As a coach I’m going to try to turn up the intensity,” said Terrrell, “maybe I have not been as intense as I should be so I will turn things up in practice heading into the last few weeks of the season.”

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.