Celebrating A Decade of Fun at Raising the Roof Gala

This year’s Raising the Roof Gala hits a milestone, as the event is officially 10 years old. The fundraising event, which benefits the Mercer County Fair and Horse Show, will take place Saturday, Feb. 25, at “the Stable” formerly known as the Mercer County Exhibit Hall.

Being a special year, Mercer County Fair Board President LeMayne Ellis said the night will be dedicated to the late Sue Alexander who helped create it. Alexander died of cancer in 2012, but was loved by her fellow board members. “Sue was a character. She and her husband were involved with the fair board for a long time. Really great people,” Ellis said.

The casual party was created as a way to help raise money to pay for work and repairs to the barn and arena after a fire in April 2008 burned the grandstand.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.