Carpenter’s Christian Church Hosts 13-Week Grief Share

After seeing some success with their “Surviving the Holidays” grief share in November, Carpenter’s Christian Church will be hosting another, longer, program starting Tuesday, Feb. 21.

“It went very well. We had 14 people,” said Clara Daggett, who along with her friend, Debbie Massie, hosted the event. “There were people that had lost children or had lost a spouse. We got pretty positive feedback, but it’s still a hard experience,” she said.

Daggett lost her husband of 54 years, Ken, in January 2016. At the recommendation of friend who also lost her husband, Daggett and her family went to a grief share.

“Honestly I don’t know where I would be if I did not go through the griefshare,” Daggett said. “It doesn’t take away my pain or my missing him every single day, but it helps me to have the strength to go on.”

And that is exactly what she hopes to give to those who attend their 13-week program.

