Burgin Plans To Stay Zoned Out

The Burgin City Council held a special called meeting at the fire house Monday night to discuss whether Burgin should rejoin county planning and zoning.

Councilwoman Katrina Sexton said she had been approached by citizens about rejoining county planning and zoning. Sexton said citizens had expressed concerns about new development—specifically a manufactured home development—would affect Burgin Independent Schools and the city’s sanitary sewer system, which is still under construction.

“Anytime you have a new development, you wonder how it’s going to effect that system,” Sexton said. “I wanted to get some input from the community.”

The input Sexton received was that Burgin—or at least the 40 or so Burgin residents who attended the meeting—were overwhelmingly against rejoining Mercer County planning and zoning.

