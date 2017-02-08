BCTC Receives $2.7 Million Grant

Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) in Danville has received $2,736,000 from the state to expand their career training program.

The Danville campus was one of 25 projects across Kentucky to receive more than $65.5 million from the Work Ready Skills Advisory Committee. State officials made the announcement on Feb. 1.

The funds will be used to construct an Advanced Manufacturing Center on the Danville campus, as well as expand BCTC’s offerings in industrial maintenance and electrical technologies, said BCTC Campus Director Erin Tipton.

“We’ll be able to more than double the capacity of the program,” Tipton said.

She said Mercer County students make up the second largest group BCTC serves, and the college works very closely with the manufacturing concerns in Mercer.

Tipton called BCTC’s advanced manufacturing center a “great opportunity to continue to meet the demands of the manufacturing base in Mercer County.”

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.