Arrests Made In Ft. Harrod Vandalism Case

Three Mercer County youths have been arrested in connection with vandalism at Old Fort Harrod State Park.

On Friday, Feb. 3, Brandon M. Hellmig, 19, of Salvisa, was arrested and charged with 1st-degree criminal mischief, 3rd-degree burglary, 2nd-degree cruelty to animals and two counts 2nd-degree unlawful transaction with a minor. Hellmig is being held on a $10,000 bond at Boyle County Detention Center.

According to the police report, Hellmig and two 17-year-old juveniles climbed over a fence and entered Fort Harrod.

They spray-painted graffiti throughout the park and removed a safety gate, allowing two sheep to run loose.

According to the report, Hellmig hit one of the sheep over the head with a pipe, killing it. Police also say Hellmig smashed out the window at the gift shop, triggering the alarm system.

Hellmig and the other vandals fled without stealing anything.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.