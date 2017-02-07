KENNETH WATSON

Kenneth J. Watson, 59, of Versailles, husband of Carol Clark Watson, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.

Born Feb. 15, 1957, in Duluth, Ga., he was the son of the late James Ivan and Merriam Bertie Fuller Watson.

He was a member of The Carpenters Christian Church and a Consultant and Information Technologist for Ascension Health. He enjoyed hunting and loved spending time with his family.