Doug Hazelwood, 65, of Salvisa, husband of Lori Dean Hazelwood, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at the UK Medical Center.

Born June 27, 1951, in Mercer County, he was the son of Wilma Frances Wooldridge Hazelwood, of Salvisa, and the late Carl Warren Hazelwood.

He was a lifelong farmer and was a member of the Kirkwood Baptist Church.