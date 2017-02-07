CHRISTINE MCGRATH

Christine Gabhart McGra th, 86, of Burgin, widow of William Hayslett Sr. and James Ed McGrath, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at her residence.

Born Feb. 7, 1930, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Frances Bugg Gabhart.

She was a retired Cricketeer employee, a former Burgin City Council member, a member of the VFW Auxiliary 6935, was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Burgin Christian Church.