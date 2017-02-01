Titans End Pulaski’s Six-Game Win Streak

Two of the top teams in the 12th region battled it out today, with Mercer ending the Pulaski County’s (18-4) winning streak at six with a final score of 99-89.

It was a fast-paced game with a lot of turnovers until the second half turned into a free throw contest.

The Titans shot 17 out of 23 free throws in the 4th quarter to seal the win.

Mercer Head coach Kurt Young talked about how important this region game was.

“Their top five is one of the best in the region and the whole state,” said Coach Young, “and guys responded tonight. Every game is a big game, but this has a little something to it.”

For more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.