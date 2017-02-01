“The Giver” opens at Ragged Edge
Ragged Edge Community Theatre is bringing “The Giver” to the stage.
“It makes you think,” said Allan Barlow, managing director of the theatre and director of the play. “If I could eliminate all possibility of danger and fear, war, hunger, if I could eliminate all that, what would I be willing to sacrifice?”
The play, which is based on the Newberry Award-winning young adult book by Lois Lowry, follows Jonas, a 12-year-old boy, who lives in a world where there is no danger, no pain and no suffering, but also no emotions and no memories.
Discover the world of “The Giver” by purchasing a ticket, available at www.raggededgetheatre.org or by calling 734-2389.
For more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.