“The Giver” opens at Ragged Edge

Ragged Edge Community Theatre is bringing “The Giver” to the stage.

“It makes you think,” said Allan Barlow, managing director of the theatre and director of the play. “If I could eliminate all possibility of danger and fear, war, hunger, if I could eliminate all that, what would I be willing to sacrifice?”

The play, which is based on the Newberry Award-winning young adult book by Lois Lowry, follows Jonas, a 12-year-old boy, who lives in a world where there is no danger, no pain and no suffering, but also no emotions and no memories.

Discover the world of "The Giver" by purchasing a ticket

