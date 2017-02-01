Mercer Schools Contemplate $1 Million Shortfall
By Harrodsburg Herald | February 1, 2017 | 0
The new finance officer delivered some bad news to the Mercer County Board of Education: unless action is taken, the school district faces a $1 million shortfall next year.
On Monday, Finance Officer Amber Minor presented the school board with a $27,754,088 draft budget for the 2017-2018 school year.
While cautioning that the budget was based on projections and estimates, Minor said the district is facing a $1,014,720 reduction in the general fund.
Minor said the district was taking in less money than it is spending.
