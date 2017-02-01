Lady Titans Tame Lions, Stay Unbeaten in Region Play

Three-point shooting and pressure defense seem to be the theme over the last week for the Mercer Lady Titans. They have dominated the game beyond the arc tallying 29 three-pointers during their three-game winning streak, including 13 in their latest 85-40 road win against Garrard County.

The first half couldn’t have started any better for the Lady Titans. They outscored the Lady Lions 46-20 during the first two quarters and never looked back.

Mercer had four players in double figures while shooting 47 percent from the field.

