Kennedy Mill Bridge Replacement Bidding Opens Feb. 24

State officials currently plan to start accepting bids on Feb. 24 to replace the Kennedy Mill Bridge.

The negotiations necessary to begin construction have been completed, said Natasha F. Lacy, a public information officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Highways (KYTC).

KYTC’s $20.28 million project to replace the bridge has been repeatedly delayed. Bidding was originally supposed to be opened in April 2016 before being moved back to August and then to January 2017.

Lacy attributed the delays to right of way issues. By the end of last year, the state had purchased nine of the 11 properties needed to build the replacement, but was forced to reappraise one of the remaining parcels and renegotiate for another after it was sold to a new owner. Officials were also negotiating to relocate facilities belonging to the utility companies.

“We anticipate finalizing the paperwork in less than two weeks,” Lacy said.

That will be good news to local commuters and business owners who rely on the bridge, which carries Ky. 152 across Herrington Lake.

