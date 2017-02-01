Exploring Heart Healthy Habits at Haggin Health Forum

This month’s Haggin Health Forum, held on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Mercer County Library, will focus on women’s heart health.

“There’s so many women who don’t recognize symptoms because women tend to not realize what their symptoms are or just push them to the side,” said Dr. Jessica Whelan of the James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital.

Whelan, who will be presenting at the forum, said, “We’re going to talk about who is at risk, looking at what we can do to identify symptoms and how to eliminate your risk factors.”

According to Go Red For Women, the national campaign sponsored by the American Heart Association and Macy’s, heart disease is the number one killer in women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year.

“Stress and rheumatoid arthritis, can bring about symptoms, which a lot of people don’t realize,” said Whelan.

