Community Tutoring Initiative Begins Feb. 14

Mercer Transformation’s Community Tutoring Initiative (CTI) will open its third year on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The group will have a new home at the Mercer Transformation building starting Saturday, Feb. 4. They were previously housed Harrodsburg Christian Church, who also donated transportation.

“Our mission is to get students grade levels first through third to their grade reading level,” said Colette Smith, executive director of CTI.

