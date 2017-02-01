Burgin Takes the Sting out of the Middlesboro Yellowjackets

After the first half ended with a score of 40-19 in favor of the Bulldogs, it seemed that Coach Don Irvine’s team would coast to victory. That was not the case coming out for the second half.

Middlesboro made a furious run in the second half bringing the game within single-digits at one point during the early 4th quarter. The Bulldogs ended up holding on for the 75-65 win.

Burgin had trouble handling the full-court press coming out of the half, which led to a flurry of turnovers, leading to easy baskets for the Yellow Jackets.

“We started dribbling too much with our head down,” said Coach Irvine. “And it rattled us a little bit today. We had four turnovers at halftime and 17 in the second half.”

