Mary Loretta Wood, 81, of Keyser, W.Va., passed away peacefully in her sleep at Potomac Valley Hospital on Jan. 20, 2017.

Born in Point Pleasant, W. Va., on Jan. 12, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mildred Garrett and the stepdaughter of the late Oscar Stephenson. She was the widow of Everett G. Wood, a WWII veteran.

She was a homemaker and worked for Blind Industries and Services of Maryland and the Keyser Goodwill. She was a member of the Keyser Presbyterian Church, where she was a member of the Church Circle, the Busy Bees Homemakers Club, the Red Hats Club and the VFW Auxiliary.

She lived her life to the fullest and stayed busy with her social activities. She enjoyed traveling, painting, sewing, crafts, gardening, bowling and yard sales.

She was an avid collector, with a special interest in post cards and Barbie dolls. She won various awards for her paintings, flower arrangements and crafts. She participated in senior Olympics, medaling in many events.

She is survived by daughters Eva L. Wood of New Creek, W. Wa., and Millie Wood Pyles of Harrodsburg; her long time companion, Theodore Scott Wilson; sisters, Dorothy (Ronald) Burgess of Lakeland, Fla. and Alice Gleason of Point Pleasant, W.Va.; brother Paul Garrett of Shepherdsville, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Betty Burkhead and Billie Garrett; brother Dale Garrett; nephew Bobby Garrett; beloved cats Baby Sue, Baby Sally Ann and Lucky Baby.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mineral County Humane Society, HC 84 Box 12, Keyser, WV, 26726 or Dawn’s Cat Sanctuary, P.O. Box 1562, Fort Ashby, WV 26719.

