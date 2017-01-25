Yeast auditions for NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Molly Hogan

Herald Staff

mhogan@harrodsburgherald.com

Zharia Yeast, a junior at Mercer County Senior High School, recently traveled to Nashville for an audition for NBC’s “The Voice.”

Although she wasn’t chosen to be on the show this season, she said it was an awesome experience and she received some exciting news.

The trip started with a 2 a.m. wake up on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. She and her family arrived in Nashville, Tenn. at around 5 a.m. only to wait in line for nearly two and a half hours.

