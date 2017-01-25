Titans break Colts, 74-64

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

After pulling out to a 22-8 lead after the first period, The Mercer boys basketball team survived a late-game scare from a scrappy West Jessamine team. Junior guard Trevon Faulkner led the the Titans with 32 points and got the game started with a three-pointer that got the crowd excited early.

It was an important win for the Titans as they avenged a loss to West Jessamine early in the season.

“We were playing for first place in the district which is a very big deal,” said Coach Kurt Young, “You’re a competitor. They beat us, and you want to come back and beat whoever beat you.”

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.