Taylor joins 1000-point club at Asbury

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

Winning isn’t everything, but when you’re Savannah Taylor, it just comes natural. Taylor, who graduated from Mercer in 2012, has been making a name for herself playing for Asbury University in Wilmore.

She recently joined the 1000-point club at Asbury, becoming only the 14th player to do so. “In high school I had to score a lot, but I did not look to be a scorer in college,” said Taylor. “I became more of a defensive player so it was a big accomplishment to score 1000 points.”

