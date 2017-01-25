Shope inducted into KHSBCA Hall of Fame

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Any coach or athlete who receives that call for the Hall of Fame is due for an emotional moment, whether it is with your family, friends or community. Coach Jeremy Shope, former baseball coach at Mercer, was recently inducted into the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

After only winning six games in his first season, Shope was questioning himself on whether he could coach. It turned out to be more than okay for both Shope and the Mercer County baseball program. Together they tallied a record of 80-33 in their three state tournament runs during Shope’s tenure.

