Reward offered for Old Fort Harrod vandals

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Up to $1,500 in rewards have been offered to anyone with information about vandalism at Old Fort Harrod State Park last week.

Mercer County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information, while another $500 is being offered by local citizens.

The vandalism was discovered on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Windows were broken out of the gift store, while other structures were spray-painted and a fire extinguisher was set off, destroying artifacts at the amphitheater.

