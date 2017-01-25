Mercer woman attends inauguration

Molly Hogan

Herald Staff

mhogan@harrodsburgherald.com

“I had never felt more American than I did during the Inauguration,” said Harrodsburg resident and 4-H Agent at Anderson County Cooperative Extension Service Susan Campbell.

Campbell traveled to Washington, D.C. where she and members of Anderson County High School’s 4-H Club were able to witness the Inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States.

