Lady Titans smash Somerset

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Forcing turnovers, scoring off those turnovers and draining three-pointers seem to be a good formula for the Mercer Lady Titans basketball team. The Lady Titans used a 32-point third quarter to pull away from the Somerset Lady Jumpers on Monday night to stay a perfect 7-0 on the season at home.

Mercer County had four players score in double digits throughout the game and had contributions from all 11 players that entered the game.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.