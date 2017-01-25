Burgin girls suffer loss to Wyverns

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

In a losing effort, the Burgin girl’s basketball team showed a lot of growth against visiting St. Francis. The Lady Bulldogs suffered a 74-55 defeat on Saturday Jan. 21, but Coach Chad Terrell was pleased with his team’s effort.

“I told them up front since the season began, all I wanted was defensive effort and see what happens from there,” said Coach Terrell, “I thought everybody I put in the game gave me a lot of effort and we’re a young team so that’s all I’m asking for right now.”

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.