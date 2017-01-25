Burgin, a Friendly Little City?

“A lot of times I feel like going out there and painting off that ‘Friendly’ on the Burgin sign because this city has turned into a hate-filled town,” said Burgin resident James Stine at the special called Burgin City Council Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

“I was born and raised here in Burgin and I’ve lived here all my life, and this is the worst I have ever seen. This whole city and council have pretty much gotten to be dysfunctional,” Stine said.

The meeting was held at the request of Burgin city council members, Dr. Katrina Sexton, Sindicat (Sid) Dunn, David Caldwell and Jamie Keebortz, to discuss various items including city legal issues, city personnel issues and the city fiscal budget. A l

ot was discussed but little was decided.

Only two motions were made and approved by the council during the meeting. The only unanimous decision was to advertise in The Harrodsburg Herald that they were seeking to fill their city attorney vacancy.

