Lorraine Hendren Baker, 74, of Mackville, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

Born in Mackville, on Dec. 27, 1942, she was the daughter of the late James Edgar Hendren and Norma Peavler Hendren.

She was the beloved wife of Darrel Gene Baker for 56 years; they were bound together in marriage on Dec. 20, 1960.