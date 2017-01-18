RIBBON CUTTING AT FORMER HHS BUILDING

Mercer Transformation held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the former Harrodsburg High School, now known as the Mercer Transformation building.

Members of the board of directors, led by President Pete Presley, stood before the front doors of the building, which was bought for $200,000 by businessman Keith Currens last year.

“Mercer Transformation will attempt to transform the historic school building into a community resource center for self-improvement in the areas of education, health and wellness, financial empowerment and spiritual awareness,” Presley said Monday.

The building is currently home to the Mercer County Youth Sports League, the Angel’s Hope family program, a tutoring program and the local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Presley said. He said negotiations with other prospective tenants are in progress.

To learn more, check out this week’s edition of The Harrodsburg Herald.