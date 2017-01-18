MISSING TEENAGED GIRL FOUND IN MERCER COUNTY

Police have been searching for a teenaged girl from Jessamine County

since Jan. 3, when she was seen climbing into a red Cadillac station wagon near Imperial Point Apartments in Nicholasville.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, working with the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office, tracked the 17-year-old to a house on Carmichael Lane on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the arrest citation, while deputies were at the house, Tonya Lynn Childers, 52, of Harrodsburg, pulled into the driveway with two passengers: the teenager and Gaige Jaisaun Thomas, 18, of Lexington, in her car. Childers allowed the girl to hide from the deputies in a nearby field. The girl was quickly found and deputies say she is now safe.

Childers and Thomas were arrested and charged with 3rd-degree unlawful contact with a minor.

To learn more, check out this week’s edition of The Harrodsburg Herald.