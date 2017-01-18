MERCER GRAND JURY INDICTS 12
The Grand Jury handed down indictments last Wednesday ranging from flagrant nonsupport to burglary.
Christopher Richardson, 29, of 127 Hamilton Avenue, Lancaster, is charged with driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor; 1st degree wanton endangerment, a class B felony, and 1st-degree fleeing or evading police, a class B felony. All three offenses occurred on July 20, 2016, when Richardson, a persistent felony offender, is alleged to have disobeyed a police order to stop, creating a substantial risk of serious physical injury toward others. Bail was set at $40,000. Dep. Matt Swabey of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office testified.
