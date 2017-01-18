MARCHING TO HONOR MARTIN LUTHER KING Jr.

The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was honored on Monday, Jan. 16. Residents of Harrodsburg and Mercer County walked the streets to honor the Civil Rights leader, who was born on Jan. 15, 1929 and assassinated on April 4, 1968.

The events began with a pancake breakfast, followed by a commemorative march and an assembly at the auditorium of the Mercer Transformation building, the former home of Harrodsburg High School.

Following an opening prayer by Pam Sims of the Mercer Ministerial Association, the Mercer County Senior High School choir sang two selections, including the hymn, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Students from Mercer County schools were honored for their artistic contributions, which all centered on this year’s theme of “Dream. Believe. Become.”

Ambria Browning, who designed this year’s commemorative T-shirt, was recognized. The winners of the essay contest—G. Malachi Yulee (third place), Alexis Hungate (second) and Hope Lanham (first)—read their essays. Sheridan Stigall and Aleeah Rawlings, who designed the winning banner, also led the march.

